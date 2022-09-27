Technology

Xiaomi Civi 2 debuts with 32MP dual front cameras

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 27, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi Civi 2 gets a VC liquid cooling system

Xiaomi has introduced a new mid-range handset, the Civi 2, in China. As for key highlights, it packs a 120Hz AMOLED display, 32MP dual front cameras, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The handset is available for purchase starting at CNY 2,399 (nearly Rs. 27,300) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi Civi 2 bears a revamped front and rear design and comes with several upgrades over its predecessor. It's one of the few phones in the world to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

This lifestyle-focused smartphone is targeted mainly at female buyers. Unlike previous models, the Civi 2 may arrive in markets outside China as Xiaomi 12 Lite NE.

The handset sports a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Xiaomi Civi 2 bears a top-centered pill-shaped cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is available in Ice Blue, Pink, Black, and White co-branded Hello Kitty edition. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It packs 32MP dual cameras on the front

The Xiaomi Civi 2 has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) primary camera and a 32MP (f/2.2) 100-degree ultra-wide snapper.

A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC powers the device

The Xiaomi Civi 2 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It boots Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi Civi 2: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Civi 2 is priced at CNY 2,399 (nearly Rs. 27,300) for its 8GB/128GB model. Its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models cost CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 28,400) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800), respectively. The phone is now available for purchase in China.