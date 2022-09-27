Xiaomi Civi 2 debuts with 32MP dual front cameras
Xiaomi has introduced a new mid-range handset, the Civi 2, in China. As for key highlights, it packs a 120Hz AMOLED display, 32MP dual front cameras, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The handset is available for purchase starting at CNY 2,399 (nearly Rs. 27,300) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
- The Xiaomi Civi 2 bears a revamped front and rear design and comes with several upgrades over its predecessor. It's one of the few phones in the world to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.
- This lifestyle-focused smartphone is targeted mainly at female buyers. Unlike previous models, the Civi 2 may arrive in markets outside China as Xiaomi 12 Lite NE.
The Xiaomi Civi 2 bears a top-centered pill-shaped cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is available in Ice Blue, Pink, Black, and White co-branded Hello Kitty edition. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The Xiaomi Civi 2 has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) primary camera and a 32MP (f/2.2) 100-degree ultra-wide snapper.
The Xiaomi Civi 2 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It boots Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The Xiaomi Civi 2 is priced at CNY 2,399 (nearly Rs. 27,300) for its 8GB/128GB model. Its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models cost CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 28,400) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800), respectively. The phone is now available for purchase in China.