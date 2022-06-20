Technology

New leak reveals price and launch timeline of OnePlus 10T

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 20, 2022, 11:17 am 2 min read

Latest OnePlus 10T render reveals OPPO Reno8-like design (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is likely to launch its new 10T model in July, according to a report from ITHome. The handset is tipped to be priced between CNY 3,000-4,000 (nearly Rs. 35,000-46,700). It is rumored to be powered by a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus has gained a lot of attention for its high-end smartphones recently.

After introducing several top-tier handsets with hefty price tags, it appears that the company is returning to its roots of producing "flagship killer" smartphones with the 10T.

The 10T could be an affordable offering with Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC and may undercut competition from Motorola and Xiaomi.

Design and display The phone may bear a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The latest render reveals that the OnePlus 10T will bear an OPPO Reno8-like design with a top-centered punch-hole, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. There will be three cut-outs on the rear for the cameras. The phone may lack the brand's iconic alert slider. The device is tipped to get a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It could house a 50MP main camera

In the camera department, the OnePlus 10T's rear setup may be headlined by a 50MP primary shooter, along with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the device could feature a 16MP or 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is expected

The OnePlus 10T is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Globally, the device should boot OxygenOS baked on top of Android 12. Under the hood, it may house a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Information OnePlus 10T: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10T will be an upper mid-range offering that is said to be priced between CNY 3,000-4,000 (around Rs. 35,000-46,700). It is expected to be offered in White, Black, and Mint Green colors.