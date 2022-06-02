Technology

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition's expected price, specifications revealed

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Representative image. (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme will soon introduce the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition smartphone in China. The brand has already confirmed that the device will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the other key specifications of the handset, claiming that it will get an OLED screen, a 50MP primary camera, and up to 150W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is doing well in its home country. In Q4 2021, it surpassed several competitors to take the second place with a 17% market share.

Otherwise known for mid-range handsets, it is now shifting its focus toward flagship devices. The GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will be one of the world's first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Design and display The device will bear a 120Hz AMOLED display

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is expected to feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It could sport a triple camera module on the rear side. The handset will have a Full-HD+ or QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It may arrive in at least two color options.

Information It will sport a 50MP primary sensor

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition could sport a triple camera arrangement on the rear, that will comprise a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and two secondary sensors. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will power the device

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and will be offered with two battery pack options: a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging.

Information Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to bear a starting price-tag of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,300). (Source: Mukul Sharma)