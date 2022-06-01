Technology

Leak reveals price of OPPO A57 (2022) in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 01, 2022, 07:34 pm 2 min read

OPPO A57 (2022) is a budget smartphone with a polycarbonate body (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO may soon announce the launch date for its A57 (2022) model in the Indian market. In the latest development, the price of the handset has been revealed by 91mobiles. It will start in the country at Rs. 13,500, excluding any launch offers. The handset will offer a similar set of specifications as the Thailand version. It is expected to arrive in two shades.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO is busy expanding its smartphone portfolio in the Indian market where it continues to face stiff competition from Xiaomi and Samsung.

The A57 (2022) was launched in Thailand last week and now the company is gearing up to introduce it on our shores.

It will take on rivals in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment, which is largely dominated by Redmi models.

Design and display The smartphone offers an LCD display

The OPPO A57 (2022) features a waterdrop notch design, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup with an LED flash. The handset flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green shades. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.99mm thick and weighs 187g.

Information It has a 13MP main camera

OPPO A57 (2022) sports dual rear cameras, including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals The handset features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

OPPO A57 (2022) is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also gets 5GB of virtual RAM. The phone boots Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A57 (2022): Pricing and availability

OPPO A57 (2022) will reportedly bear a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,500 in India, excluding the launch offers. The handset could come in shades of Glowing Black and Glowing Green. (Source: 91mobiles)