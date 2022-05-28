Technology

OPPO A57 (2022) debuts with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

OPPO A57 (2022) may also arrive in India soon (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has introduced the A57 (2022) as its latest 4G smartphone in Thailand. It arrived a month after A57 5G's China debut. As for the key highlights, the handset includes an LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It costs THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 12,500) and comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green shades.

With a nearly 16% market share, OPPO is busy strengthening its hardware portfolio in Thailand where it continues to face stiff competition from Samsung.

The A57 (2022) is a revamped version of the A57 (2016). It packs an improved design and several new-age features.

It is also expected to arrive in India soon where it will take on entry-level offerings from Xiaomi and Infinix.

OPPO A57 (2022) has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it features dual cameras and an LED flash. The handset sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Green shades. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 187g.

OPPO A57 (2022) packs a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

OPPO A57 (2022) draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of RAM. Under the hood, it boots Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO A57 (2022) has a price tag of THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 12,500) and is up for grabs in Thailand via several online retail sites. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India in a few weeks.