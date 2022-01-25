Technology

India-specific OPPO Reno7 tipped to cost Rs. 31,500

Jan 25, 2022

Indian OPPO Reno7 5G to arrive as a rebranded Reno7 SE (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO is all set to launch its Reno7 series of smartphones in India on February 4. In the latest development, Passionate Geekz has claimed that the vanilla Reno7 will be available in a single 8GB/128GB variant and it will cost Rs. 31,490 in the country. The report also states that the handset will arrive as a rebadged version of the Reno7 SE model.

The Reno7 was announced in China in November last year alongside the Reno7 Pro and Reno7 SE models.

On the Indian website, we can see the Reno7 Pro's teaser page as well as the Reno7 SE's marketing images, supporting the claim that the latter could arrive in India as a rebranded Reno7.

The design difference between the two is the camera and flash positions.

Design and display The handset will boast a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen

Considering that the Indian OPPO Reno7 will be a rebranded Reno7 SE, it will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and 600-nits of brightness. Dimensions-wise, the phone will measure 7.5mm in thickness and weigh 171g.

Information It may sport a 16MP selfie camera

The India-specific Reno7 will have triple rear cameras, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, there may be a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Under the hood It will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset

The Reno7 will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno7: Pricing and availability

As per the leak, the OPPO Reno7 will be priced at Rs. 31,490 for the 8GB/128GB model in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on February 4.