OPPO rumored to launch Reno7 series in India in January

Published on Nov 13, 2021

OPPO will launch its Reno7 series of smartphones in India in January next year, as per 91mobiles. The line-up is said to include the vanilla Reno7 and Reno7 Pro models. However, there is no information about the third variant. The phones are expected to feature a 6.5-inch display, triple rear cameras, a 5G-ready chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

OPPO's Reno7 series will come as a successor to the Reno6 line-up. However, the Reno7 range is likely to carry minor updates in terms of processor and design. It will be the latest Reno series and the first for the next year. The India launch of this line-up in January also suggests a prior debut in China, probably in December.

Design and display

The phones will offer a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will get a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, they are likely to have a rectangular camera module. The devices will bear a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

A 32MP selfie camera is expected

OPPO Reno7 will offer a 50MP main shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Reno7 Pro may have a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP secondary snapper, and a 13MP tertiary lens. Up front, the duo will sport a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals

They will support 65W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200/900 and a Snapdragon 778G chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno7 series: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Reno7 line-up at the time of launch in January next year. However, considering the specifications and features, the series could start at around Rs. 30,000.