Published on Nov 13, 2021, 06:21 pm

Moto G31 will get a 6.4-inch screen

Motorola is expected to launch its G31 handset in India in the coming months. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared renders and specifications of the mobile. As per the leak, it will come with an oval-shaped camera unit, a textured rear panel, a 6.4-inch display, and will be offered in two color variants. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

Moto G31 will arrive as the company's next G-series smartphone with mid-tier specifications, such as an OLED display, a 50MP camera setup, a physical fingerprint sensor, and a 10W charging support. The phone will be an affordable offering from the tech brand, offering a wider choice to customers looking for mid-range mobiles in the country.

Design and display

A 90Hz screen refresh rate is expected

Moto G31 will have a punch-hole design with a sizeable bottom bezel and a Google Assistant button on the side. On the rear, it will have a physical fingerprint reader. The device is said to sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED MaxVision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Black and Blue color options.

There will be a 50MP main camera

The Moto G31 will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it will have a 13MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It will pack a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G31 will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12) and house a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto G31: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Moto G31 at the time of its launch. However, considering the specifications and features, the device is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.