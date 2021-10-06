Moto G31 tipped to cost around $210

Moto G31 tipped to offer 10W charging support

Motorola seems to launch the G31 smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Anthony has claimed that the handset will come with a 50MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, Android 11 support, and a price-tag of around $210 (roughly Rs. 15,650). It is also rumored to get a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be a 90Hz HD+ screen

The Moto G31 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted Google Assistant button. On the rear, it will sport a cylindrical camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device might bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will likely come in two colors.

Information

A 13MP front camera is expected

The Moto G31 is tipped to have a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are currently not known. On the front, there will be a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 10W charging

Moto G31 will be backed by a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G31: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the Moto G31 will carry a price-tag of around $210 (approximately Rs. 15,650). However, the official price will be announced at the time of its launch.