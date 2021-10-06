Moto G31 tipped to cost around $210
Motorola seems to launch the G31 smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Anthony has claimed that the handset will come with a 50MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, Android 11 support, and a price-tag of around $210 (roughly Rs. 15,650). It is also rumored to get a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.
There will be a 90Hz HD+ screen
The Moto G31 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted Google Assistant button. On the rear, it will sport a cylindrical camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device might bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will likely come in two colors.
A 13MP front camera is expected
The Moto G31 is tipped to have a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are currently not known. On the front, there will be a 13MP selfie snapper.
The phone will support 10W charging
Moto G31 will be backed by a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Moto G31: Pricing and availability
As per the latest tip-off, the Moto G31 will carry a price-tag of around $210 (approximately Rs. 15,650). However, the official price will be announced at the time of its launch.