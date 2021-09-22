Samsung Galaxy A13 5G tipped to get a 50MP camera

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will reportedly offer a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone by the end of this year. In the latest development, Galaxy Club has claimed that the handset will feature a 50MP primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It is tipped to pack a Snapdragon 480 processor and debut as the company's cheapest 5G model. Here are more details.

Design and display

An HD+ LCD display is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will offer a quad camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information

There might be an 8MP selfie camera

The rear camera unit on the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is said to include a 50MP primary camera and three other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies and video calls, it will likely have an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 18W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

Samsung will announce the official pricing information of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G at the time of its launch later this year. However, considering the purported specifications, it could be priced at around Rs. 17,000.