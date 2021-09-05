Samsung's cheapest 5G handset could be in the works

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G to reportedly arrive as A12's successor

Samsung is working on the successor of the Galaxy A12 smartphone, the Galaxy A13 5G, as per a report by Galaxy Club. The handset is also tipped to be the company's cheapest 5G offering till now and comes with model number SM-A136B. Its feature highlights likely include a 6.5-inch screen, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be an HD+ LCD screen

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to feature a waterdrop notch, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information

A 48MP main camera is rumored

The quad rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is tipped to comprise a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there will be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 18W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability information of the Galaxy A13 5G is unknown. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 17,000.