Samsung A52s 5G tipped to start at Rs. 36,000

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G said to be launched on September 3

Samsung will launch its latest A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A52s 5G, in India on September 3, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. As per the leak, it will cost Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 37,499 for the 8GB/128GB variant To recall, the handset was announced in the UK last week with an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP67-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in four color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 778G processor

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

As per Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will cost Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 37,499 for the 8GB/128GB variant. This suggests that Samsung may not offer a 256GB storage version in India. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch, which is said to take place on September 3.