Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, with Snapdragon 778G chipset, goes official

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 06:05 pm

As the latest addition to its A-series of smartphones, tech giant Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A52s 5G handset. It carries a starting price-tag of £410 (roughly Rs. 41,900) and comes as an upgraded version of the Galaxy A52 5G model. The device offers a Snapdragon 778G processor, a 6.5-inch screen, quad rear cameras, and 25W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G weighs 189 grams

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features an IP67-rated build quality with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is offered in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint color options.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G bears a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at £410 (roughly Rs. 41,900) for the base-end 6GB/128GB model. It will be up for pre-orders starting August 24 and will go on sale from September 3 onwards.