Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's support page goes live; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 12:20 am

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's India support page goes live

Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India soon. In the latest development, the handset's support page, with model number SM-A528B/DS, has gone live on the company's official Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch. The device is likely to come with a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone may have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is likely to feature a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera setup. The device is rumored to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Black, Blue, Purple, and Mint color variants.

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it may have a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is tipped to cost around €449 (roughly Rs. 39,200). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place soon.