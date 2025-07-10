Who's Sanjay Gaikwad? Shinde Sena MLA who slapped canteen staffer
What's the story
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad from the Eknath Shinde faction is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. A video recently went viral showing him slapping and punching a canteen staffer at a hostel for MLAs in Mumbai over food quality. According to him, the food served was of poor quality, and he had vomited after eating a few morsels. After the incident, Gaikwad said he did not regret his actions and would do it again if needed.
Video
Gaikwad slaps then punches staff
In the viral video, Gaikwad is seen getting impatient while waiting for the canteen operator. When the operator arrives, Gaikwad makes him smell the dal and then slaps him multiple times before punching him hard enough to make him fall. Speaking to NDTV after the incident, Gaikwad said, "Over the past several years, I have told them to give me fresh food. Their chicken and egg stocks are days old. They are playing with the health of thousands."
Controversial history
Gaikwad's history of controversial remarks
His action has invited rebuke from many political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who called the action "unacceptable. But this is not the first time his actions have been questioned. Recently, he used foul language while speaking about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, calling him a "fool." The comment drew backlash from across the political spectrum. In September 2023, he offered an ₹11 lakh reward for anyone who would "chop off" Rahul Gandhi's tongue over his comments on caste and reservation.
Legal issues
Legal troubles over his statements
Gaikwad has also faced legal trouble for his controversial statements. He was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act after claiming he hunted a tiger in 1987 and wore its tooth as a pendant. In March, he was seen assaulting men with a police baton but defended his actions, saying they were "unruly." Another video showed a policeman washing Gaikwad's private vehicle, which he defended by saying the cop volunteered after vomiting inside it.
Public criticism
Other incidents that led to backlash
In April, Gaikwad criticized the Maharashtra Police as "the most inefficient department in the world," drawing criticisms from Shinde and Fadnavis. He later apologized. The MLA also faced criticism from voters in his constituency after he criticized their lack of support during last year's assembly elections. Gaikwad is a two-time MLA from Buldhana. He is a farmer by profession and was first elected on a Shiv Sena ticket before joining the Shinde-led group in 2022 when the party split.