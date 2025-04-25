'Even your grandmother…praised Savarkar': SC slams Rahul for 'servant' remark
What's the story
The Supreme Court has admonished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling freedom fighter VD Savarkar a "servant" of the British.
The court warned that if Gandhi makes any more controversial comments, "suo motu proceedings" will be initiated against him.
Gandhi approached the SC after the Allahabad High Court refused him relief in the Savarkar defamation case pending before an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Lucknow.
Judicial inquiry
SC bench questions Gandhi's comments on freedom fighters
While hearing the case, Supreme Court Justice Dipankar Datta questioned if Mahatma Gandhi can be called a British servant for addressing the Viceroy as "your faithful servant" in his letters.
"Does your client know that his grandmother, when she was the Prime Minister, also sent a letter praising the gentleman(Savarkar). You don't treat freedom fighters like this when you know the history."
"Why do you comment like this?" Justice Datta asked senior Advocate AM Singhvi, who was representing Gandhi.
Court's warning
SC warns Gandhi against making irresponsible statements
The SC bench, also consisting of Justice Manmohan, then went on to warn Gandhi, "Let him not make irresponsible statements about the freedom fighters. Is this how you treat freedom fighters?"
It further said, "He is a political leader of a political party? You go to Maharashtra and make a statement; he is worshiped there. Don't do this."
The bench said they were inclined to stay proceedings, but only if he wouldn't repeat such statements in the future.
Case details
Background of the defamation case against Gandhi
The defamation case against Gandhi originated from his remarks on Savarkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Akola district of Maharashtra on November 17, 2022.
He had allegedly said that Savarkar was a servant of the British and that he took a pension from them.
Advocate Nripendra Pandey then filed a complaint, alleging Gandhi's remarks were a well-planned conspiracy to defame Savarkar, who is viewed as a nationalist figure in Maharashtra.