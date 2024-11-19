PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 107th birth anniversary. He paid his respects through his official X account, saying, "Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."
Indira Gandhi's legacy in Indian politics
Born on November 19, 1917, Gandhi was India's third Prime Minister, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She is the only female Prime Minister of India to date. Her combined tenure of 15 years and 350 days makes her the second-longest serving PM in India's history, after her father, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Gandhi's political lineage and enduring legacy
Gandhi was the daughter of Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. After her assassination, her son Rajiv Gandhi became PM. She is remembered as a towering figure in Indian politics and continues to leave an enduring legacy in Indian governance and the Congress party.