Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi, India's only female PM, on her birth anniversary.

Born in 1917, Gandhi served as PM twice, from 1966-1977 and 1980-1984, making her the second-longest serving PM after her father, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Her political legacy continues through the Congress party and her son, Rajiv Gandhi, who succeeded her as PM after her assassination. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Today is PM Indira Gandhi's 107th birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

By Snehil Singh 12:58 pm Nov 19, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 107th birth anniversary. He paid his respects through his official X account, saying, "Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."

Political tenure

Indira Gandhi's legacy in Indian politics

Born on November 19, 1917, Gandhi was India's third Prime Minister, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She is the only female Prime Minister of India to date. Her combined tenure of 15 years and 350 days makes her the second-longest serving PM in India's history, after her father, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Political succession

Gandhi's political lineage and enduring legacy

Gandhi was the daughter of Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. After her assassination, her son Rajiv Gandhi became PM. She is remembered as a towering figure in Indian politics and continues to leave an enduring legacy in Indian governance and the Congress party.

Twitter Post

PM Modi's tribute to Indira Gandhi