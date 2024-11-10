BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' won't work in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, has expressed his opposition to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign slogan "batenge toh katenge" in Maharashtra. The slogan, which calls for Hindu unity, was first used by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has been repeated by BJP leaders at rallies in Maharashtra. Speaking to India Today, Pawar said, "I am not supporting it. I have said this several times. It will not work in Maharashtra."
Pawar advocates for development-focused politics
Pawar stressed political campaigns should be centered around development and not divisive slogans. He claimed such a slogan may work in states like Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, but not in Maharashtra. The NCP chief also pointed out Maharashtra's unique political landscape, saying "Maharashtra belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, and Mahatma Phule. You cannot compare Maharashtra with other states; the people of Maharashtra do not like this."
Modi introduces new slogan, criticizes Congress
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a new slogan, "Ek hai toh safe hai," calling for people to unite. He accused the Congress party of dividing people on caste lines and opposing reservation policies since Jawaharlal Nehru's time. "The sole agenda of the Congress party is to make one caste fight against another. They do not want SCs, STs and OBCs to progress and get their due recognition," PM Modi said in Dhule, Maharashtra.
Maharashtra gears up for Assembly elections
Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20 for its Assembly elections. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Pawar's NCP faction, will face off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The MVA coalition consists of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP faction, and the Congress party. The vote counting will take place on November 23.