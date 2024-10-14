Summarize Simplifying... In short An ossification test, a method used to estimate age by examining bones, was conducted on the accused in the murder of former minister Baba Siddique.

The test, while useful, is not considered conclusive by the Supreme Court.

What is ossification test—that Baba Siddique murder accused underwent

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:55 am Oct 14, 202409:55 am

What's the story An ossification test was ordered to determine whether Dharmaraj Kashyap—accused in Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique's murder—was a minor as claimed by his lawyer. Kashyap claimed he was 17, but his Aadhaar card showed him to be 19. The test—which examines bone development to assess age—disproved his claim. Subsequently, Mumbai's Esplanade court sent Kashyap to police custody until October 21. Notably, ossification is a process of bone formation occurring from infancy through adolescence. Here's more about the test.

What is an ossification test

An ossification test is a medical procedure to estimate a person's age by analyzing their bones. The test involves taking X-rays of specific bones, such as the clavicle, sternum, and pelvis. These bones are chosen because they undergo significant changes as an individual ages. The test also includes analyzing X-ray images of bones in the hands and wrists to monitor the development and fusion of growth plates.

Supreme Court's stance on ossification tests

While ossification tests are commonly used in courts, they are not the most accurate means of age determination. The Supreme Court has said that evidence from radiological examinations is a useful guiding factor but not conclusive or incontrovertible. In 2022, the apex court had rejected a plea from an accused claiming to be a juvenile on the basis of such a test, stressing that claims of juvenility must be made in a bona fide and truthful manner.

Who the accused are

Mumbai Police have arrested two men, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for the murder of former minister. The suspects, Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana and Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, are accused of opening fire on Siddiqui. A third suspect, Pravin Lonkar (29), was apprehended in Pune. His brother, Shubham, initially claimed responsibility for the crime on social media but later deleted the post. Another conspirator, Shivkumar Gautam, remains at large.

Siddique shot dead on Saturday

On Saturday, the attackers exited a vehicle and used the noise of nearby firecrackers due to Dussehra celebrations as cover to shoot Siddique. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai but later succumbed to his injuries. According to India Today, the plan to murder Siddique was orchestrated in Patiala jail, involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar has been identified as a key figure in the plot to assassinate Siddique, the report added.