SC on Tuesday greenlight the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar to adopt a new name and symbol

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:38 pm Mar 19, 202406:38 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has given the green light to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, led by Sharad Pawar, to adopt the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, also sanctioned their election symbol as "man blowing turha," a traditional trumpet also referred to as "tutari." This ruling came in response to an appeal from the Pawar group for equitable electoral representation.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Last year, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar—Sharad Pawar's nephew—and his supporters crossed over from the opposition to join the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in Maharashtra. In February, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the Ajit faction as the true NCP, granting them the "clock" symbol. The ECI said that since Ajit commands the majority of the MLAs in assembly, the party and symbol will go to him.

Court order

SC issues directive to Ajit faction on election symbol usage

The court also issued a directive to the Ajit faction. The party is now required to release a public notice stating that their assigned "clock" symbol is under legal examination and its usage is pending adjudication. This announcement should be disseminated in English, Hindi, and Marathi newspapers. The court also mandated that this information be included in all election-related audio-visual promotions and publicity materials such as banners and posters.

Earlier order

SC demands assurance from Ajit faction

Earlier, the SC had demanded a "clear-cut and unconditional assurance" from Ajit's (NCP) faction that it will refrain from using Pawar's name and images for political campaigning. The court said that it was necessary for this faction to carve out its own identity, distinct from Pawar. This directive was issued during a hearing where it was brought to light that the "clock" symbol and Pawar's image were being utilized by the Ajit faction in their campaign materials.

Poll battle

ECI order on NCP split and plea in SC

To recall, on February 6, the ECI recognized the faction led by Ajit, as the real NCP, giving it control over the party name and "clock" symbol. A day after, the Pawar faction took up the name "Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar." On February 13, the Pawar faction moved the SC challenging the ECI order. About 10 days later, they unveiled their new symbol—that of a man blowing a trumpet.