Chandigarh vote-count row: SC to examine ballot papers today

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:32 am Feb 20, 202410:32 am

What's the story The Supreme Court will on Tuesday examine ballot papers of the Chandigarh mayoral election, amid allegations of "horse-trading" and a controversial win for the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is hearing a petition alleging foul play in the mayoral elections held last month. To recall, the BJP's Manoj Sonkar won with 16 votes, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance's Kuldeep Kumar with 12. A controversy erupted when Presiding Officer Anil Masih disqualified eight of the coalition votes, sparking "ballot tampering" allegations.

Context

Why does this story matter?

After the Chandigarh mayoral poll results were announced, the AAP and the Congress accused the BJP of cheating and "forgery in the electoral process." They alleged Masih was even captured "tampering" with ballot papers in a video submitted to the SC. The AAP also sought fresh polls in the apex court. However, the BJP has dismissed these allegations.

SC order

Court orders examination of ballot papers

The SC bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, on Monday ordered to examine the ballot papers and video recordings of the counting process. The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, suggested considering the declaration of results based on the existing votes rather than immediately ordering new elections. Subsequently, it summoned the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to present the records in New Delhi on Tuesday.

3 AAP councilor's quit

Pained by horse-trading: SC

On Sunday, the BJP's Manoj Sonkar resigned from the Chandigarh mayor post. The move was followed by the resignations of three AAP councilors in Chandigarh, who quit the party and joined the BJP. During the hearing on Monday, the court said, "We are pained by the horse-trading which has happened in Chandigarh assembly." "Horse-trading should be stopped...we want to see the ballot papers tomorrow itself," it added.

'Moment of admission'

CJI cross-examines presiding officer

In a first, the CJI cross-examined Presiding Officer Masih on Monday, expressing dissatisfaction with his conduct. The court warned Masih of potential prosecution for his actions, calling it a serious violation of the democratic process. "Mr. Masih, we have a video. What were you doing looking at the camera and putting cross marks on the ballot papers?" the CJI said. In an alleged "moment of admission," Masih explained the marks were "intended to segregate defaced ballots."

Judgment reserved

Court reserves judgment on fresh elections

The SC reserved its judgment on whether to conduct fresh elections or validate the earlier votes. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Chandigarh administration, suggested conducting a new election under the supervision of a high court-appointed judicial officer. In response, the bench said, "What we propose to do is this. We will direct the Deputy Commissioner to appoint a fresh returning officer, who is not aligned to any political party."