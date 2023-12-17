Chandigarh: Police use water cannon to stop Youth Congress protest

Chandigarh: Police use water cannon to stop Youth Congress protest

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:05 pm Dec 17, 202305:05 pm

They were protesting against Punjab government over law and order situation

A protest led by Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) workers in Chandigarh took a dramatic turn on Sunday when police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. The protesters were attempting to cross barricades and march toward Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. They were protesting against the alleged decline in law and order under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

Watch: Visuals of police using water cannon

Several PYC leaders detained during protest

Several PYC leaders were also detained by the Punjab Police during the protest, which began near Punjab Congress Bhawan on Sunday morning, per The Tribune. The police had reportedly set up barricades to prevent the protesters from reaching Mann's residence. Before the march, the PYC leaders held a sit-in protest against the AAP government. Its workers displayed anti-government placards and chanted slogans as well.

Youth Congress demands safer, better Punjab

The PYC's chief, Mohit Mohindra, took to social media to express his concerns about the state's law and order situation, stating it has "collapsed" under the AAP government. "We stand united against the tide of deteriorating law and order in Punjab. The youth of Punjab is vocal, resolute, and unyielding in our demand for a safer state," he said. Mohindra also shared photos of the protest and detained Youth Congress workers, emphasizing their "dedication to safe Punjab."

PYC shares images of sit-in protest on X

Kerala Youth Congress, KSU held protest in Kerala

Separately, the Kerala Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) held a protest in Kerala on Saturday against the manhandling of KSU workers. They also clashed with the police while they were marching toward the house of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's security guard. The protesters alleged that one of the CM's gunmen manhandled KSU workers who waved black flags at Vijayan's convoy during an outreach program.