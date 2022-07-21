Politics

Punjab CM Mann discharged after being admitted to Delhi hospital

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 21, 2022, 12:58 pm 2 min read

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning, sources said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning after a minor health issue, sources said on Thursday. He was diagnosed with a stomach infection, and discharged on Thursday morning. The CM will now be meeting the police personnel involved in the encounter of two Sidhu Moosewala murder suspects near Amritsar yesterday.

Details CM Mann discharged from Delhi hospital

The Punjab chief was admitted to Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital after he felt unwell due to stomach ache. Mann complained of severe stomach ache on Tuesday night and was airlifted from his Chandigarh residence to be admitted to Apollo, as per The Indian Express. After undergoing several medical tests and being diagnosed with a stomach infection, he has been discharged from the hospital.

Healthcare Netizens mock Mann and Arvind Kejriwal

The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi were mocked by netizens for the former choosing to get treated in a private hospital in the capital. Many shared an old video of Arvind Kejriwal where he could be heard saying that Delhi residents preferred government hospitals over private institutes. However, others trolled Mann for not getting treated at a government hospital in Punjab.

Stomach ache Mann drank water from the Kali Bein river

The CM's ailment comes only days after he visited Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi and drank water from the Kali Bein river. The visit was organized to mark the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the river, after which the Punjab Government released a picture of him drinking a glass full of river water. His ailment appears to be related to drinking water from the stream, sources suggested.

Sidhu Moosewala CM to meet Punjab police team involved in encounter

Now discharged, Mann will be meeting the team of Punjab Police officers that shot dead 2 suspects involved in the killing of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala. The encounter took place 20 km away from Amritsar in a village close to the Pakistan border. The CM congratulated the officers for successfully executing the operation and said, "Peace will be maintained at all costs."

Twitter Post What CM Mann said:

गैंगस्टर कल्चर और असामाजिक तत्वों के खिलाफ मेरी सरकार द्वारा शुरू किए गए अभियान में आज मिली बड़ी सफलता के लिए मैं पंजाब पुलिस और एंटी गैंगस्टर टास्क फोर्स को बधाई देता हूं।



पंजाब में शांति और भाईचारा हर कीमत पर कायम रखा जाएगा... — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 20, 2022