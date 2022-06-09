India

No major relief from intense heat till June 15: IMD

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 09, 2022

Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief from heatwave on June 11-12.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India would drop by a few degrees during the weekend. However, it stated that any major respite from heat is unlikely till June 15. IMD has also issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya after June 10.

Context Why does this story matter?

Temperatures exceeding 40°C are considered to be a heatwave when they are at least four notches above the norm.

A serious heatwave is declared when the temperature deviates from the normal by more than 6.4 °C.

This year, northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years, leading to an increase in power demands, causing coal shortages and power blackouts.

Expert What did IMD scientist say about current heatwave?

Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that there is a heatwave warning for parts of northwest and central India on Thursday but a steep rise in the temperature is not predicted. "The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," he said.

Details How does pre-monsoon activity affect the temperatures?

IMD officials said northwest and central India has been experiencing a fresh heatwave since June 2 caused by an assault of hot and dry westerly winds. They said pre-monsoon activity is expected to begin in east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha on June 12. Temperatures in north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, and north MP are expected to remain above normal till June 15.

Rainfall Rain may bring relief in northwest India on June 11

"Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely," a senior IMD official told News18. "The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which are expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," he said.

Monsoon We may face unpredictable monsoon this year too

Jenamani said it was too early to predict if the monsoon will arrive in Delhi-NCR and other regions of northwest India on time. Last year, the IMD predicted that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi roughly two weeks earlier than usual (June 27). However, it arrived in the city and surrounding areas late and struck on July 13.