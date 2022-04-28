India

Heatwave warning for 5 states; mercury soars to 45°C

India is witnessing a record-breaking early heatwave this year.

Northwest India is reeling under a hot spell as maximum temperatures soared to 45°C in certain regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha for the next couple of days. IMD scientist RK Jenamani said northern India is likely to experience a dust storm on Friday and temperatures will drop from Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

India witnessed the warmest March in 122 years in 2022.

The IMD had on Wednesday predicted heatwave over east, central, and northwest India over the next five days.

Extreme heatwave conditions and the prevailing coal crisis have led to more frequent and longer power cuts in various states; worsening matters.

The intense heat could cause dehydration, heat cramps, exhaustion, heat strokes, and fainting.

Intense heat Extreme heatwave conditions in central, north India

The IMD also predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha, and northern parts of Gujarat. Temperatures in central India including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh even breached the 45-degree mark. In Odisha, too, the maximum temperature crossed 40°C at 24 places, the IMD said.

Predictions IMD issues 'yellow alert' warning for Delhi

The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' warning for Delhi. It said that the temperature is expected to rise by at least two notches in the national capital and is likely to hover around 43-44°C until Friday. There is also a possibility of mercury soaring up to 46°C. Such hot spells so early in summer are a "dangerous sign," according to experts.

Outages Rajasthan records maximum temperature of 45.2°C

The mercury continued its upward trend in parts of Rajasthan, with Vanasthali in Tonk district recording 45.4°C. Bikaner and Phalodi recorded 45.2°C, too. The state government scheduled four-hour and two-hour power cuts in rural and urban areas, respectively. The government advised factories to use power "wisely." The Jaipur Meteorological Centre said that the ongoing heatwave will continue for the next couple of days.

Plan Delhi Jal Board shares Summer Action Plan

In the midst of the heatwave conditions in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday said it will supply around 1,000 million gallons of daily drinking water. Earlier, the supply was limited to 935 MGD. As per The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Summer Action Plan, 1,198 water tankers will be deployed between April and July to meet the high water demand.

IMD When is a heatwave declared?

The IMD declares a heatwave when one of the following conditions is true: When the maximum temperature is at least 40°C in the plains, at least 37°C in coastal regions, and at least 30°C in the hills. When the maximum temperature in an area is at least 45°C on a specific day (up to 47°C). When the maximum temperature is about 4.5-6.7°C above normal.