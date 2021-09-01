Rain inundates Delhi, highest in September in 12 years

At 6 am on Wednesday, the IMD issued an alert for one or two spells of moderate rain and heavy rain at isolated places in Delhi-NCR

Delhi saw the highest single-day rainfall in September in at least 12 years, with weather stations recording 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. The heavy burst of rain submerged low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affected traffic movement. On average, the capital gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Quota

90% of monthly quota of rain recorded on first day

This means that Delhi recorded 90% of the monthly quota of rain on the first day of the month. Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Skymet Weather, a private agency, said the monsoon pattern is changing due to climate change. "The number of rainy days has reduced over the last four to five years, and there has been an increase in extreme weather events," he said.

Data

A break-up of rainfall recorded in various areas

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, gauged 112.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest on a day in September in at least 12 years. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge, Palam, and Ayanagar recorded 120.2 mm, 81.6 mm, 71.1 mm, and 68.2 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am.

Rainfall

On Tuesday, Delhi gauged 84 mm rainfall in six hours

In 2010, the capital had recorded 110 mm rainfall on September 20. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge, Palam, and Ayanagar recorded 120.2 mm, 81.6 mm, 71.1 mm, and 68.2 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am. On Tuesday, Delhi gauged 84 mm rainfall in six hours - between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.

Traffic snarls

Tuesday showers flooded roads and led to massive traffic snarls

The rainfall that continued for six hours flooded roads and led to massive traffic snarls on key stretches such as ITO, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Dhaula Kuan, and Rohtak road. At 6 am on Wednesday, the IMD issued an alert for "one or two spells of moderate rain" and "heavy rain at isolated places" in Delhi-NCR.

Information

More rainfall is likely during the day: IMD

The weather department further said that the Zakhira underpass which is a bridge located in Delhi was also closed due to heavy waterlogging. The IMD said more rainfall is likely during the day.