Delhi Metro feeder e-buses begin plying; entry through smart cards

Only passengers having a Delhi Metro smart card or metro DTC smart card will be allowed to avail the services of these e-buses

In a first for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), state-of-the-art feeder electric buses began operations in the city from Thursday to boost last-mile connectivity for commuters with the Delhi Metro network. Only passengers having a Delhi Metro smart card or metro DTC smart card will be allowed to avail the services of these e-buses, officials said.

These e-buses are operating in a fully contactless way: DMRC

They can use smart cards to pay for their cashless travel since these buses are operating in a fully contactless way, and will not have a conductor on board, enabling entry and exit through turnstiles on the bus by using the smart card, the officials said. "The metro smart card is already being used in DTC buses by commuters," the DMRC said.

No cash payment will be permitted: DMRC

"No cash payment will be permitted and services will be available for metro commuters only," the DMRC said. The DMRC tweeted on Thursday to announce the starting of the services. "And we're off! Feeder electric buses have started operations today morning for the first time in Delhi on a trial basis by DMRC," it tweeted.

Here is the tweet by DMRC

And we're off!



Feeder electric buses have started operations today morning for the first time in Delhi on trial basis by DMRC. Only metro passengers having a Delhi Metro Smart Card or Metro DTC Smart Card will be allowed to avail the services on these e-buses. pic.twitter.com/QPQuMOOfCO — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 12, 2021

DMRC plans to introduce 100 e-buses by October end

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had earlier said it will be introducing 100 feeder e-buses in all by the end of October in a phased manner for enhanced last-mile commuting experience to the public, from 14 metro stations, covering 10 routes.

Bus will stop only at designated stops for dropping passengers

"Twenty-five low floor e-buses (24-seater buses) will be plying on two routes from Thursday," the DMRC had said on Tuesday. For buses starting from metro stations, entry of passengers will be permitted only from the metro stations and the bus will stop only at the designated stops for dropping the passengers. Entry of passengers will not be permitted at other stoppages on the route.

The e-buses are equipped with an intelligent transport system

These state-of-the-art e-buses are specially designed and equipped with an intelligent transport system with CCTVs and GPS facility. These vehicles are provided with anti-skid, anti-brake locking system and will not move till all doors are closed. The doors will also not close on detection of any obstruction. For the differently-abled and elderly passengers, buses are also fitted with ramps and anchorage for a wheelchair.

Dedicated depots have been set up for maintenance of e-buses

For the maintenance and stabling of these buses, dedicated depots have been also set up at Shastri Park and Majlis Park along with an operational control center to monitor the vehicles, officials said. There is 2.5 MW electric connection facility for the charging of e-buses.