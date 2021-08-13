Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality; 49 fresh cases

This is the eighth time since the starting of the COVID-19 second wave in Delhi, that zero fatality has been logged in a day

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, the second consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 49 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 percent, according to health department data. This is the eighth time since the starting of the COVID-19 second wave in Delhi, that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

Dates when Delhi reported zero death due to COVID-19

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, and August 11, too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, as per official data. On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

Second wave

COVID-19 second wave swept Delhi during the April-May period

The second wave of the pandemic swept the city during the April-May period. On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 percent, as per the official data. The infection rate which had reached 36 percent in the last week of April, has been hovering below the 0.10 percent mark in the last several weeks.

Information

On February 16, 94 people tested positive

But, the infection rate reached 0.10 percent again on Saturday, and again dropped to 0.07 on Thursday. On February 16, 94 people were diagnosed COVID-19 positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

Vaccine

Delhi has administered over one crore vaccine doses: CM

Meanwhile, in a major upgrade, a 300-bed ICU facility and a telemedicine center were on Thursday inaugurated by Health Minister Satyendar Jain at a COVID-19 care center at Burari. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier had said the total number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi has crossed the one-crore mark and of the eligible population, 50 percent have received at least one jab.

Information

Chances of COVID-19 third wave quite real, CM cautioned

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Third wave

DDMA passed a color-coded action plan for possible third wave

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently had passed a color-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the number of cumulative cases in Delhi on Thursday stood at 14,36,938. Over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.