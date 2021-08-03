CBSE Class-X results declared; here's how you can check yours

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 12:20 pm

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results for the Class X board examinations. The results were declared at 12 pm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams for this academic session had to be canceled. The students were graded as per an alternative marking scheme. Last week, the CBSE had declared the results for Class XII.

Results

How can you check your result?

The Class X exam results are available on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Students who had appeared for the exam will be required to enter their roll numbers to view the result. If unaware, the CBSE roll number can be found through this link: https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx. Separately, students can also view their results through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App.

Result

Over 99% students passed; girls outperform boys

The passing percentage for the exam was recorded at a high 99.04%. Girls performed 0.35% better than boys, among whom, the passing percentage stood at 98.89%. Notably, 57,824 students scored over 95%, while 2 lakh scored between 90-95%. The results for 16,639 students is yet to be processed. No merit list will be declared this year and students will not be issued merit certificates.

Recent news

Last week, CBSE declared Class XII results

On Friday, the CBSE had declared the results for the Class XII board exams. Their examinations had also been canceled, however, students who wish to take an offline exam will be allowed to do so as and when the situation becomes conducive. The CBSE recorded a 99.37% pass percentage this year for Class XII, with 12,96,318 students clearing the board examination.

Background

Class X exams were canceled in April

The Class X and Class XII CBSE board examinations had earlier been delayed due to COVID-19. The exams were scheduled to be held in May and June, however, at the time, a brutal second wave of COVID-19 ravaged India. The Class X board exams were canceled in April, while the Class XII exams—which were initially only postponed—were eventually canceled in June.