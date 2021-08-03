Maharashtra eases COVID-19 curbs. What's allowed and what's not?

Maharashtra government has relaxed several COVID-19 curbs. Check here what's allowed and what's not.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced fresh guidelines, easing several restrictions in districts where the coronavirus test positivity rate remains low. These relaxations came into effect from this morning. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has requested cooperation from people living in areas where easing of curbs is not currently possible due to a high caseload. Check here what's allowed and what's not.

What's allowed?

All the essential and non-essential shops, including shopping malls, can remain open until 8 pm on all weekdays and 3 pm on Saturday. Inessential shops will, however, be closed on Sundays. Public gardens and playgrounds can be opened for the purposes of walking, jogging, and exercising. All government and private offices can operate with full capacity. Work from home, if possible, should be preferred.

What's allowed?

Further, all agricultural works, civil works, industrial activities, and transport of goods can be carried out with full capacity. Gyms, yoga centers, hair salons, beauty parlors, and spas are allowed to stay open without the use of air-conditioners and with 50% capacity until 8 pm on weekdays. The time limit is 3 pm on Saturdays while they are not allowed to open on Sundays.

What's not allowed?

All cinema halls, drama theaters, and multiplexes (either independent or inside malls) will remain shut until further orders. All places of worship will be closed for the time being. Restrictions on all kinds of social, political, cultural gatherings will continue. The curbs on movement of people will be in place from 9 pm to 5 am. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are mandatory.

Relaxations are not applicable in these districts

However, in districts where the COVID-19 caseload is still high, these relaxations would not be applicable. They are Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, and Palghar. In Mumbai, all shops, except those inside malls, can stay open until 10 pm on all days. Restaurants in the city can now remain open until 4 pm every day.