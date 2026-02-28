LOADING...
Yogi Adityanath announces 3-day holiday for UP government employees
Holi holidays will be observed from March 2-4

By Snehil Singh
Feb 28, 2026
10:51 am
What's the story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-day holiday for government employees on the occasion of Holi. The holidays will be observed from March 2-4. In addition, salaries will be disbursed before the festival to ensure no financial inconvenience during celebrations. This directive applies to all categories of workers, including outsourced staff and sanitation workers.

Official announcement

Principal Secretary confirms holiday schedule

Principal Secretary (General Administration) SVS Ranga Rao confirmed the holiday schedule as per a government order dated November 17, 2025. Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 2, and Holi on March 4. The state government has also declared March 3 a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, for Holi festivities.

Recent developments

Adityanath's foreign tour boosts UP's industrial growth

The announcement comes after CM Adityanath returned to Lucknow from a two-nation tour of Singapore and Japan. The visit was aimed at boosting Uttar Pradesh's industrial growth, with over ₹1.5 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed and investment proposals exceeding ₹2.5 lakh crore received. These investments are expected to create jobs for over five lakh youth in the state.

Strict compliance

Strict action against negligence

CM Adityanath has warned against any laxity in the payment processing and holiday observance. He was quoted as saying, "Payments must be processed without delay. Any negligence in following the orders will invite strict action." All government offices will remain open on February 28 (Saturday), as per the official notification issued by the state government.

