Yogi Adityanath announces 3-day holiday for UP government employees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-day holiday for government employees on the occasion of Holi. The holidays will be observed from March 2-4. In addition, salaries will be disbursed before the festival to ensure no financial inconvenience during celebrations. This directive applies to all categories of workers, including outsourced staff and sanitation workers.

Official announcement Principal Secretary confirms holiday schedule Principal Secretary (General Administration) SVS Ranga Rao confirmed the holiday schedule as per a government order dated November 17, 2025. Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 2, and Holi on March 4. The state government has also declared March 3 a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, for Holi festivities.

Recent developments Adityanath's foreign tour boosts UP's industrial growth The announcement comes after CM Adityanath returned to Lucknow from a two-nation tour of Singapore and Japan. The visit was aimed at boosting Uttar Pradesh's industrial growth, with over ₹1.5 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed and investment proposals exceeding ₹2.5 lakh crore received. These investments are expected to create jobs for over five lakh youth in the state.

