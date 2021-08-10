Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine may get emergency nod this week

Zydus Cadila claims its vaccine is 66.6% effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

India's second indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Zydus Cadila, is reportedly likely to get emergency use approval (EUA) this week. Known as ZyCov-D, it is a three-dose intra-dermal vaccine that is applied using a needle-free system. Zydus had applied for emergency approval on July 1. The company has said that it can launch the vaccine within two months of receiving approval.

Zydus Cadila claims that its vaccine has been found to be 66.6% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 cases and 100% effective against moderate COVID-19. It further claims the vaccine is safe for children aged 12-18 years. It has reportedly conducted the largest clinical trial for its vaccine in India across over 50 centers. However, the vaccine's trial data is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Last week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha that four more Indian pharmaceutical companies will start the production of indigenous vaccines by October-November. He said, "Zydus Cadila will soon get an emergency use nod from Expert Committee." Earlier, NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul had said the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is examining Zydus Cadila's vaccine for children.

Zydus Cadila's vaccine is being developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine can be stored at 2-8°C and at 25°C for up to three months. If approved, it will be India's first intra-dermal (between skin and muscles) vaccine administered through a specialized needle-free injector. Other COVID-19 vaccines approved in India are administered intramuscularly.

India has so far approved five COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca and partner Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, and Russia's Gamaleya Institute. Vaccines developed by Biological E and Novartis will also be available in the market in the coming days, the government has said. Notably, Zydus Cadila is planning to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.