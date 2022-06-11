India

Delhi: Water crisis deepens in several parts; UT blames Haryana

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 11, 2022, 10:29 pm 2 min read

Water delivery has been disrupted across north, northwest, west, and sections of south Delhi.

Delhi is in the throes of a water crisis in the midst of a heatwave. Several areas of the capital city, including those in the central Lutyens' district and numerous upscale south Delhi suburbs, are left high and dry. According to authorities, the cause of the issue is a decrease in the amount of raw water and supply allowed into the Yamuna by Haryana.

Impact What areas are most affected?

Water production has been impacted at seven of the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB's) nine water treatment facilities at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Okhla, Haiderpur-1 and 2, Bawana, Nangloi, and Dwarka, as per the officials. They said water delivery was disrupted across north, northwest, west, and sections of south Delhi, according to DJB authorities, with the exception of East Delhi.

Water level Record decrease in water levels

According to DJB, the Yamuna near Wazirabad reached a record low of 667.6ft, compared to the average level of 674.5ft. This is only 0.6ft higher than the lowest recorded level at the Wazirabad barrage since 1965, which was 667ft. It has led to an insufficient supply of water, which is also spotty when it does occur.

Details Water levels in Yamuna at all-time low: DJP

According to DJB vice-chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj, the water level in the Yamuna at Wazirabad is only six inches, while it should be more than seven feet. "Water levels in the Yamuna are at an all-time low. The river has dried up due to Haryana's refusal to release water. We are optimistic that engagement and conversation with Haryana can settle the issue," he said.

Testimonies 'Haryana not releasing sufficient water'

Officials said the water supply would be affected till Haryana releases sufficient water in the Delhi Sub-Branch and Carrer Lined Canals, as well as the Yamuna. Meanwhile, residents in Delhi are struggling with access to clean water. Anil Pershad, a resident of Chandni Chowk, claims that the area has been without water for the past seven days. Defense Colony's situation has only slightly improved.