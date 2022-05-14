Politics

Punjab: Sulking Congress veteran Sunil Jakhar bids goodbye to party

Punjab: Sulking Congress veteran Sunil Jakhar bids goodbye to party

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 14, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

Sunil Jakhar was reportedly enraged by the party's response to his supposed anti-party actions.

Congress' former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar sent shockwaves in the power corridors on Saturday by announcing his resignation from the party in a Facebook Live post. The resignation came as the party's brainstorming event, Chintan Shivir, reached its second day in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Jakhar was reportedly enraged by the party's response to his anti-party actions.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jakhar's decision adds to Congress woes in Punjab where it is already experiencing tussle between its leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi ever since Amarinder Singh resigned as the state's chief minister.

His resignation underlines how much overhauling Congress needs in order to emerge as a serious challenger to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls.

Statement Some leaders sitting in Delhi ruined the party: Jakhar

The 68-year-old Congress leader blamed Ambika Soni for the terrible Punjab election results in a 35-minute live video. Soni had earlier spoken about the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab." Jakhar also slammed former state in-charge Harish Rawat for the party's poll debacle in the state.

Details Jakhar praises Rahul Gandhi, hits out 'synchophants'

Jakhar praised Rahul Gandhi, calling him "a good person.". Jakhar asked Gandhi to take control of the party and "stay away from the "chaploos log (sycophants)". "Good luck and goodbye Congress," he winded up saying.

Early this year, the race for the chief ministerial candidate in Punjab Congress created a rift within the party. Jakhar, who was ousted from the race, had said that he was upset because he was allegedly rejected for being a Hindu. Later, he faced disciplinary action which created conflict between him and the then probable candidates for the CM post including Sindhu and Channi.