Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani likely to join Congress: Report

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 08:38 pm

Reportedly, Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani will join the Congress party soon.

Former students leader Kanhaiya Kumar and independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani are likely to join Congress on October 2, NDTV reported. Citing Congress sources, the report said both leaders might join the party at a Gandhi Jayanti event on October 2. Reportedly, they were expected to come on board on September 28. However, it got delayed due to the political developments in Punjab.

Details

Kumar's joining speculated after he met Rahul Gandhi

Speculations about Kumar's possible joining started after he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 16. Notably, Kumar had shot to fame as the President of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016 when he was arrested for allegedly raising anti-India slogans. Kumar, who is currently with the CPI, is also expected to bring a few left-wing leaders with him to Congress, reports said.

Information

Kumar keen to play role in Bihar: Report

Last week, sources close to Kumar had told The Indian Express that he is feeling suffocated in CPI, is and keen to play a key role in Bihar politics. If inducted, he is likely to play an important role in strengthening Congress in Bihar.

Mevani

Mevani to become Gujarat Congress working president: Reports

Separately, reports on Mevani's joining claimed that he might be appointed as Gujarat's Working Congress President once inducted. The induction of Mevani, a Dalit leader and an MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam constituency, is considered as a calculated move ahead of state Assembly elections next year. Congress had also helped Mevani in the last Gujarat Assembly elections by not fielding a candidate against him.

Quote

Mevani praised Gandhi for appointing a Dalit as Punjab CM

Mevani has also recently praised Rahul Gandhi for appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as the first Dalit-Sikh Chief Minister of Punjab. "It will have tremendous impact amongst not just Dalits but all the subaltern masses. For Dalits, the move is not just brilliant but soothing too."

Context

Move emphasizes Congress' push to recruit young and dynamic faces

The move emphasizes Congress' effort to recruit young and dynamic faces ahead of upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress sources said the entry of these two leaders would also help the party change the narrative that young leaders are deserting the party, which had gained ground after Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada and Priyanka Chaturvedi left the party.