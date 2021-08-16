Eyes wide shut: Sibal criticizes Congress over Sushmita Dev's resignation

Sushmita Dev resigned from the Congress party Sunday without citing any reason.

After Congress leader Sushmita Dev resigned from the party, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at the party's leadership. Sibal tweeted Monday saying the party is moving on with "eyes wide shut." "While young leaders leave, we 'oldies' are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it," said Sibal, who along with 22 other Congress leaders had called for sweeping changes within the party.

Sushmita Dev



Resigns from primary membership of our Party



While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it



The Party moves on with :



Eyes Wide Shut — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 16, 2021

Resignation

Dev resigned Sunday; cited no clear reason

Sushmita Dev—a former MP and the head of Congress' women wing—resigned from the party Sunday. In her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Dev did not mention any specific reason for quitting. Dev said she cherished her three-decade-long association with the party and personally thanked Gandhi for her guidance. She mentioned beginning a "new chapter in my life of public service."

Speculation

Dev likely to join TMC

Citing sources close to Dev, multiple reports stated that she is likely to join West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). According to NDTV, Dev is already in Kolkata meeting Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. A source informed The Indian Express that Dev may "play a national role" in the TMC, especially with the party aiming to make inroads in Tripura.

Politics

Dev a key figure; daughter of 7-time MP

Dev is considered Congress's face in Assam's largely Bengali-speaking Barak Valley. She is also the daughter of former Union Minister and seven-time MP Santosh Mohan Dev. She was elected to the Parliament in 2014 from her family seat Silchar, which has about seven state Assembly segments. Reports said Dev was miffed over the fact that half of these segments were given to the AIUDF.

Information

Rumors of Dev's exit first emerged in February

Rumors of Dev exiting Congress had first emerged in February when she had walked out of a party meeting over seat-sharing between the Congress and the AIUDF ahead of this summer's polls. At the time, she said she was "hurt," but "never wanted to resign."

Background

Crisis brewing in Congress as many leaders desert party

Congress has been facing a grave crisis as many of its leaders have deserted the party and joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party. In recent times, at least two Assam Congress MLAs have jumped ship to the BJP: Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain. The party also appears to be losing its grip in other states since an embarrassing defeat in the 2019 general elections.