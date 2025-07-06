How many Bangladesh bowlers own ODI fifers versus Sri Lanka?
What's the story
Bangladesh leveled the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka with a hard-fought victory in the second match. Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam's brilliant bowling performance took the visitors to a 16-run win in Colombo. He took five wickets for just 39 runs, proving instrumental in restricting Sri Lanka, who were chasing 249. Tanvir became the second Bangladesh bowler with a fifer vs Sri Lanka in ODIs.
#1
Tanvir Islam: 5/39 in Colombo, 2025
In Colombo, Tanvir recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. The Bangladesh spinner recorded figures worth 5/39 from 10 overs. He bowled two maidens. In two ODIs, Tanvir has raced to six wickets at 13.83. His economy rate is 4-plus. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 28-year-old owns 171 wickets in List A cricket from 114 games at 24.45. He picked his third fifer.
#2
Abdur Razzak: 5/62 in Pallekele, 2013
Spinner Abdur Razzak is the only other Bangladesh bowler to have taken a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in ODIs. His exploits came in the 2013 Pallekele ODI. Razzak took five wickets for 62 runs as the Lankans racked up 302/9 in 50 overs. Bangladesh had a revised target of 183 in 27 overs due to rain. They later won through the DLS method.
Information
Tanvir enters this list
As per ESPNcricinfo, Tanvir now has the best bowling figures for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. He is now one of only four Bangladesh spinners with a five-wicket haul in away ODIs.