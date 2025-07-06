How many Bangladesh bowlers own ODI fifers versus Sri Lanka?

Bangladesh leveled the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka with a hard-fought victory in the second match. Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam's brilliant bowling performance took the visitors to a 16-run win in Colombo. He took five wickets for just 39 runs, proving instrumental in restricting Sri Lanka, who were chasing 249. Tanvir became the second Bangladesh bowler with a fifer vs Sri Lanka in ODIs.

#1 Tanvir Islam: 5/39 in Colombo, 2025 In Colombo, Tanvir recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. The Bangladesh spinner recorded figures worth 5/39 from 10 overs. He bowled two maidens. In two ODIs, Tanvir has raced to six wickets at 13.83. His economy rate is 4-plus. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 28-year-old owns 171 wickets in List A cricket from 114 games at 24.45. He picked his third fifer.

#2 Abdur Razzak: 5/62 in Pallekele, 2013 Spinner Abdur Razzak is the only other Bangladesh bowler to have taken a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in ODIs. His exploits came in the 2013 Pallekele ODI. Razzak took five wickets for 62 runs as the Lankans racked up 302/9 in 50 overs. Bangladesh had a revised target of 183 in 27 overs due to rain. They later won through the DLS method.