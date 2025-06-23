Najmul Hossain likely to resign as Bangladesh Test captain: Details

Bangladesh 's Test captain, Najmul Hossain, is likely to resign from his position after the two-match series against Sri Lanka . A close source confirmed this development to Cricbuzz on Saturday. The decision is understood to be influenced by Najmul's dissatisfaction with recent events, including the manner of his removal from ODI captaincy, which was announced during an emergency Zoom meeting by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on June 12, where Mehidy Hasan Miraz was appointed as ODI captain for a year.

Captaincy change BCB's announcement of ODI captain shocked Najmul Najmul was reportedly taken aback by BCB's decision, as he had planned to lead the ODI team and had already discussed plans with some players for the Sri Lanka tour. The sudden announcement of his removal from ODI captaincy came as a shock, especially since he was preparing to meet national head coach Phil Simmons about the squad for an upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Official response BCB president Aminul Islam denies reports of public dissatisfaction BCB president Aminul Islam denied any public dissatisfaction from Najmul over his removal as ODI captain. He claimed that the decision was made with everyone's consent in the board and that Najmul took it sportingly. "We decided to have a new and different plan," Aminul said, explaining their rationale behind appointing different captains for each format of the game.