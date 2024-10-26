Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's Test cricket captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, is stepping down, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) yet to discuss his resignation.

Shanto led Bangladesh in all three formats

Najmul Hossain Shanto to step down as Bangladesh captain

By Rajdeep Saha 05:05 pm Oct 26, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Najmul Hossain Shanto, the captain of Bangladesh's cricket team in all three formats, has expressed his wish to step down from the captaincy. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the development. Shanto informed senior BCB officials of his decision after the first Test against South Africa in Dhaka, which ended in a seven-wicket defeat for Bangladesh.

Pending discussion

BCB yet to discuss Shanto's resignation

As per ESPNcricinfo, the BCB is yet to discuss Shanto's resignation as board president Faruque Ahmed is currently out of the country. Ahmed is expected to return to Dhaka on Monday evening. If Shanto's resignation is accepted, the BCB will have the challenge of appointing a new captain on short notice with a busy upcoming schedule.

Performance review

Shanto's performance and future fixtures

Since taking over the Test captaincy last November, Shanto's batting average has plummeted to 25.76 from being one of the team's best. Despite the dip in form, he has guided Bangladesh to memorable victories, including a Test win over New Zealand last year and a series win over Pakistan in August this year. The second Test against South Africa is scheduled for October 29-November 2, followed by three ODIs against Afghanistan in the UAE from November 6.