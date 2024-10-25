Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Ajaz Patel made history by taking 10 wickets in a 2021 Test match against India, marking the third-best bowling figures in Tests.

Visiting left-arm spinners with seven-fers or more in India (Tests)

What's the story New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner produced a career-defining performance in the second Test against India in Pune. He claimed 7/53 in 19.3 overs. This was his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The spell helped New Zealand bundle the home team out for just 156. Meanwhile, here we look at visiting left-arm spinners with seven-fers or more on Indian soil in Test cricket.

Ajaz Patel - 10/119 in Mumbai, 2021

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel entered the record books after taking 10 wickets against India in the 2021 Wankhede Test. The left-arm spinner, who did not get any support from the other end, claimed 10/119 in India's first innings. He recorded the third-best bowling figures in Tests (innings). Patel's efforts, however, went in vain the Kiwis lost the duel by 372 runs.

Hedley Verity - 7/49 in Chennai, 1934

A terrific spell from Hedley Verity powered England to a massive 202-run triumph in the 1934 Chennai Test. His efforts meant India were folded for 145 after England posted 335/10 batting first. Verity claimed 7/49 in 23.5 overs. The left-arm spinner dismissed four more batters in his second outing as the Brits sealed the match without much hassle.

Mitchell Santner - 7/53 in Pune, 2024

Resuming the second day at 16/1, India started well before losing wickets in a cluster. Santner's record-breaking seven-fer put the hosts on the back foot. By the end of the first session today, his figures read an impressive 4/36. He dismissed three more batters in his second session as India managed 156/10 in reply to NZ's first innings score of 259/10.

Tom Hartley - 7/62 in Hyderabad, 2024

Tom Hartley starred in England's historic win over India in the Hyderabad Test earlier this year. He took a seven-fer as England stopped India from chasing 231 on Day 4. The hosts were bowled out for 202 as Hartley recorded the best figures for an England spinner on Test debut. The youngster finished his spell with 7/62 in 26.2 overs.