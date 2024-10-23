All-rounders with 500 runs and 30 wickets in WTC cycle
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz has accomplished a major milestone by becoming just the third all-rounder to score over 500 runs and take more than 30 wickets in a single ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The 26-year-old all-rounder accomplished the feat during the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur. Here we look at the players with this elite double in a WTC cycle.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz - 540-plus runs and 34 wickets
Miraz has been a standout performer for Bangladesh in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle. He has now gone past 540-plus runs across nine Tests at an average of 42-plus, including five 50-plus scores. On the bowling front, he has taken 34 wickets at 28.58 (4W: 3, 5W: 1). His all-round skills have been instrumental in keeping Bangladesh competitive on the global stage.
Ben Stokes - 1,334 runs and 34 wickets
England's current Test skipper Ben Stokes is the only all-rounder to score over 1,000 runs and take at least 30 wickets in a WTC cycle. In the inaugural edition (2019-21), the southpaw scored 1,334 runs across 17 Tests at a fine average of 46. He smoked four tons and six fifties. With his right-arm pace, he claimed 34 wickets at 26.26 (4W: 2).
Ravindra Jadeja - 721 runs and 47 wickets
India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was instrumental in powering his side to the 2021-23 WTC final. Having played 13 matches, the left-handed batter scored 721 runs at 36.05. He smoked five 50-plus scores, including a couple of fine hundreds. Jadeja also claimed 47 wickets with his left-arm spin at a sensational average of 23.68. He bagged three five-wicket hauls and as many four-fers.
Ben Stokes - 971 runs and 30 wickets
Stokes features twice on this list as he put up a brilliant show in the 2021-23 cycle as well. He scored 971 runs across 18 Test matches at a decent average of 32.36. The dasher struck two tons and four half-centuries. The pacer also struck 30 wickets in that cycle as he averaged 35.33. This includes a four-wicket haul.