In the World Test Championship (WTC) cycles, all-rounders Miraz, Ben Stokes, and Ravindra Jadeja have made significant contributions.

Miraz has scored over 540 runs and taken 34 wickets for Bangladesh.

Stokes, England's Test skipper, is the only player to score over 1,000 runs and take 30 wickets in a WTC cycle, a feat he achieved twice.

India's Jadeja scored 721 runs and claimed 47 wickets, helping his team reach the 2021-23 WTC final.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz recently entered this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

All-rounders with 500 runs and 30 wickets in WTC cycle

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:12 pm Oct 23, 202404:12 pm

What's the story Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz has accomplished a major milestone by becoming just the third all-rounder to score over 500 runs and take more than 30 wickets in a single ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The 26-year-old all-rounder accomplished the feat during the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur. Here we look at the players with this elite double in a WTC cycle.

#`1

Mehidy Hasan Miraz - 540-plus runs and 34 wickets

Miraz has been a standout performer for Bangladesh in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle. He has now gone past 540-plus runs across nine Tests at an average of 42-plus, including five 50-plus scores. On the bowling front, he has taken 34 wickets at 28.58 (4W: 3, 5W: 1). His all-round skills have been instrumental in keeping Bangladesh competitive on the global stage.

#2

Ben Stokes - 1,334 runs and 34 wickets

England's current Test skipper Ben Stokes is the only all-rounder to score over 1,000 runs and take at least 30 wickets in a WTC cycle. In the inaugural edition (2019-21), the southpaw scored 1,334 runs across 17 Tests at a fine average of 46. He smoked four tons and six fifties. With his right-arm pace, he claimed 34 wickets at 26.26 (4W: 2).

#3

Ravindra Jadeja - 721 runs and 47 wickets

India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was instrumental in powering his side to the 2021-23 WTC final. Having played 13 matches, the left-handed batter scored 721 runs at 36.05. He smoked five 50-plus scores, including a couple of fine hundreds. Jadeja also claimed 47 wickets with his left-arm spin at a sensational average of 23.68. He bagged three five-wicket hauls and as many four-fers.

#4

Ben Stokes - 971 runs and 30 wickets

Stokes features twice on this list as he put up a brilliant show in the 2021-23 cycle as well. He scored 971 runs across 18 Test matches at a decent average of 32.36. The dasher struck two tons and four half-centuries. The pacer also struck 30 wickets in that cycle as he averaged 35.33. This includes a four-wicket haul.