England won the recent series 3-0 (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding England's series clean-sweeps against West Indies (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:33 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story England hammered West Indies by 10 wickets in the 3rd and final Test at Edgbaston to record a 3-0 clean sweep. Chasing 82, Ben Stokes, who promoted himself to open, led the carnage as England won comfortably (87/0). The hosts dominated the proceedings in the first two matches as well. Here we look at the list of England's clean sweeps against WI (Tests).

#1

England 3 - 0 West Indies, 2024

Debutant pacer Gus Atkinson claimed twin fifers as England won the opener of the recently-concluded series by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's. Though WI put up a better fight in the second match in Nottingham, they eventually lost by 241 runs. Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Harry Brook slammed tons. As mentioned, the third match witnessed England's 10-wicket victory.

#2

England 2 - 0 West Indies, 2009

WI lost both their Tests on their tour to England in 2009. The series opener was at the Lord's as Graeme Swann's all-round show helped the hosts win by 10 wickets. The Three Lions were even more comprehensive in the second match at Chester-le-Street as they recorded an innings win. James Anderson claimed a total of nine wickets.

#3

England 4 - 0 West Indies, 2004

WI suffered a 0-4 whitewash in the 2004 away series. England won the opener at Lord's by 210 runs. Ashley Giles took nine wickets. Andrew Flintoff (167) starred the in second game, at Edgbaston. The hosts won by 256 runs. England recorded a seven-wicket win in the third game (Old Trafford). They prevailed in the fourth game by 10 wickets at the Kennington Oval.

#4

England 3 - 0 West Indies, 1928

It was WI's 1928 tour of England as the Brits won all three games. England won by an innings and 58 runs in the opener at Lord's. Tich Freeman took twin fifers in the second game in Manchester. England won by an innings and 30 runs. The series finale at The Oval saw England prevail by an innings and 71 runs.