Joe Root, in his 142nd match, surpassed 11,900 runs, making him the eighth-highest scorer in Test cricket.

He scored his 32nd ton, equalling the records of Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Steve Waugh.

With his sixth ton against West Indies, he became the joint-highest centurion for England in Tests against them.

Joe Root brought up a fine century on Day 4 of the 2nd England versus West Indies Test (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Joe Root makes these records with 32nd Test ton: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 06:51 pm Jul 21, 202406:51 pm

What's the story Joe Root brought up a fine century on Day 4 of the 2nd England versus West Indies Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Root was unbeaten on 37 from 67 balls at stumps on Day 3. He had added an unbeaten 108-run stand alongside Harry Brook. On Day 4, the two added another 81 runs. Root was dismissed for 122, helping England surpass 400.

Another superb outing for Root

Root arrived to the crease when England were 127/2. He saw Ben Duckett get dismissed shortly (140/3). Root and Brook guided England to 248/3 at stumps. Both players looked solid and continued their dominance on Day 4. Brook was the aggressor whereas Root played second fiddle, taking his time. He looked a bit tentative early on (Day 3) but saw the phase out.

Jason Holder dismisses Root

Root made 122 from 178 balls. His innings was laced with 10 fours. He was dismissed by WI pacer Jason Holder in England's 90th over of the second innings. On a fuller length well outside the off stump, Root leant ahead and drove the ball. However, he didn't keep it down and Kirk Mckenzie at cover region took a smart catch.

Root surpasses 11,900 runs; slams sixth ton versus WI

Playing his 142nd match (260 innings), Root nows owns 11,940 runs at an average of 49.95. In addition to 32 tons, Root owns 62 fifties. Root slammed 68 and 14 in this series before this knock. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has 1,426 runs versus West Indies at 54.84. He smashed his sixth century (50s: 6). He also surpassed 150 fours (155).

Root surpasses Chanderpaul and Jayawardene in terms of runs

Root has gone past former WI star Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11,867) in terms of runs. He also steered clear of former Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, who smashed 11,814 runs. Root is now the eighth-highest scorer in Test cricket.

19th century on home soil; 7th 50-plus score in Nottingham

Root struck his 19th century on home soil. Playing his 74th match (130 innings), Root owns 6,296 runs at home, averaging 53.81 In addition to 19 tons, he has slammed 30 fifties. Root struck his 7th fifty-plus score at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. It's the joint-second most 50+ scores at Trent Bridge in Tests. Root equalled Graham Gooch's tally. Mike Atherton (8) owns more.

Root equals these stars in terms of 32 tons

By scoring his 32nd ton, Root has equalled the likes of New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Australia's Steve Smith among active players. He also equalled former Aussie legend Steve Waugh. Among Englishmen, Alastair Cook owns most tons (33).

Joint-most tons by an Englishman against WI in Tests

Root is now the joint-highest centurion for England against West Indies in Test cricket. With his sixth ton, he has equalled the likes of Cook, Andrew Strauss, Colin Cowdrey and Allan Lamb.

Summary of the match

England scored 416/10 in their first innings with Duckett and Ben Stokes hammering fifties. West Indies responded with a score of 457/10. Kavem Hodge slammed a century whereas Chris Woakes managed a four-fer. England rallied back with a fifty from Duckett and centuries from Brook and Root. In the morning session, England lost three wickets. Root held on as England took 370-plus lead.