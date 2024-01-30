India are unbeaten in Test matches in Visakhapatnam (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Decoding India's Test record at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

What's the story India will be desperate to level the series when they will lock horns against England in the second Test at the Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Overall, the hosts have an excellent record at this venue and will hope to extend that run against the Three Lions. Here we decode India's record in Visakhapatnam.

A look at India's Test record in Visakhapatnam

India have a history of dominance in Visakhapatnam across all the formats. They have won both the Test matches played at this venue and both times, the hosts ruled the roost. India defeated England here in 2016 by a commanding 246 runs, which was their maiden international red-ball fixture. Later, they registered a 203-run victory over South Africa in 2019.

How have India fared in other formats?

Visakhapatnam has always been a happy hunting ground for India as they have won seven out of 10 ODIs, while one of their matches ended in a tie. They lost two matches against Australia and West Indies. Their last match in Visakhapatnam was a 10-wicket defeat against Australia. The hosts have won three out of four T20Is here. Their solitary defeat came against Australia.

Who has scored the most runs (Tests)?

Rohit Sharma owns the most runs at this venue in Test cricket. The veteran dasher has amassed 303 runs from two innings as he hammered two centuries in a single game against South Africa in 2019. Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes have slammed a fifty each while scoring 87, 78, and 76 runs, respectively, at this venue.

Ashwin enjoys bowling in Visakhapatnam

Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker at this venue in Test cricket. The off-spinner has returned with 16 wickets from just two matches at an average of 19.25. He claimed 7/145 against the Proteas in 2019. Ravindra Jadeja scalped nine wickets from two fixtures at an average of 33.66. James Anderson has claimed four wickets here in a solitary Test match.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and England have played 132 Tests to date. The Three Lions have won 51 matches, while India recorded 31 victories. As many as 50 matches have been drawn. England have lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. Overall, the visitors have won 15 out of 65 Tests in India.