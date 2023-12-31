Seven Indian players bolster NewsBytes ODI XI of 2023

By Parth Dhall 08:57 pm Dec 31, 2023

Kohli and Gill had a defining 2023 year in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ImRo45)

The year 2023 saw the resurgence of One-Day Internationals due to the ICC Cricket World Cup that concluded in November. Other formats ran in the background throughout the year. The high-voltage 50-over tournament in India saw several players enter the record books. Interestingly, the NewsBytes ODI XI of 2023 features as many as seven Indian players. Here we present the line-up.

Rohit, Gill open for the star-studded line-up

It was a sensational year for Rohit Sharma, who gave India some great starts. The veteran finished the year as India's third-highest run-getter in ODIs with 1,255 runs from 27 matches at 52.29 (two tons). He led India to 10 consecutive wins in WC 2023. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill topped the overall runs section. He finished with 1,584 runs at 63.36 (five tons).

Kohli comes in at number three

Virat Kohli finished as the second-highest run-scorer in 2023, having racked up 1,377 runs from 27 ODIs at 72.47. The tally includes a strike rate of 99.13. Kohli's tally of six ODI tons is the most for a batter in 2023. Notably, 765 of Kohli's runs in 2023 came in the World Cup. He also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for smashing 49 ODI tons.

The middle order includes Rizwan, Rahul, and Mitchell

Although Babar Azam scored more runs than Mohammad Rizwan, the latter played more impactful knocks. He averaged nearly 64 and struck at 93.76. From wicket-keeping to captaincy, India's KL Rahul took up different roles. He smashed 1,060 runs in 2023 at 66.25 (50s: 7, 100s: 2). New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell was at his destructive best (1,204 runs at a strike rate of 100.24).

Jansen, Coetzee feature next

South African duo Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee feature in the all-rounders segment. Jansen, the left-arm, took 33 wickets from 20 ODIs at an average of 29.96. He was also handy with the bat (406 runs at a strike rate of 116.00). Coetzee was a revelation for SA this year. He took 31 wickets at 23.22 and was handy down the order.

Kuldeep, Shami, and Siraj form the bowling section

India's Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the other two seamers. Shami collected 43 wickets this year at a jaw-dropping average of 16.46. In the 2023 World Cup, Shami scalped 24 wickets from seven matches at 10.70. Siraj finished as the highest wicket-taker among pacers in 2023 (44 wickets at 20.68). Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav snapped up 49 wickets at 20.48 (ER: 4.61 economy).

NewsBytes men's ODI of 2023

NewsBytes men's ODI of 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Rizwan, KL Rahul, Daryl Mitchell, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.