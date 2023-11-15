Rohit Sharma completes 2,000 ODI runs as Indian captain: Stats

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Rohit Sharma completes 2,000 ODI runs as Indian captain: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:32 pm Nov 15, 202302:32 pm

Rohit averages over 55 as Indian captain (Source: X/@BCCI)

Veteran opener Rohit Sharma has accomplished 2,000 ODI runs as the Indian skipper. He accomplished the milestone with a well-paced knock against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Rohit entered the game, requiring 47 runs to get the mark. Moreover, he has raced past 550 runs in the ongoing competition. Here are his stats

2/7

Here are his stats as captain

Rohit became the seventh Indian skipper to get the mark as he has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Mohammad Azharuddin in the elite list. Meanwhile, Rohit required just 44 games to reach the mark. He owns four tons and 14 half-centuries to get the mark. His strike rate in this regard is over 108.

3/7

Fourth-highest average as captain

Rohit averages over 54 while leading the team. Among players with at least 2,000 ODI runs while captaining, only Kohli (72.65), AB de Villiers (63.94), and Babar Azam (60.76) have higher averages. He also owns the second-highest individual ODI score as captain, 208* versus Sri Lanka, 2017. Rohit is only behind Virender Sehwag (219 versus West Indies, 2011).

4/7

A look at Rohit's World Cup numbers

With his 19th run in the contest, Rohit touched the 1,500-run mark in 27 WC matches (50s: 6). Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), Kumar Sangakkara (1,532), and Kohli (1,610-plus) are the others with this milestone. Rohit's average of 61-plus is the highest among the aforementioned names. He also owns the most tons in WC history (7).

5/7

Second player to get this feat

As mentioned, Rohit has raced past 550 runs in the ongoing event, averaging 55-plus. He returned with 648 runs in the 2019 competition. He recently became just the second batter after Tendulkar to accomplish 500-plus runs in two editions of ODI WCs. The Indian batting legend accumulated 673 and 523 runs in the 2003 and 1996 events, respectively.

6/7

Fifth captain to get this feat

Rohit is also the only Indian skipper to accomplish 500 runs in a WC edition. Overall, he became the fifth captain to get this feat. New Zealand's Kane Williamson (578 in 2019), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (548 in 2007), Australia's Ricky Ponting (539 in 2007), and Australia's Aaron Finch (507 in 2019) are the others with this feat.

7/7

Here are his overall numbers

Rohit has now raced past 10,690 ODI runs, averaging 49-plus. His tally of 31 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (49) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 55 fifties under his belt in the format. Notably, he has smoked as many as three double-tons in ODIs. Around 2,000 of his ODI runs have come while leading the team.