Rohit Sharma races past 1,500 ODI World Cup runs: Stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Rohit Sharma races past 1,500 ODI World Cup runs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:17 pm Nov 15, 202302:17 pm

Rohit became just the fifth batter to reach the feat (Source: X/@BCCI).

Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has accomplished yet another milestone as he has raced past 1,500 runs in ICC Cricket World Cups. He accomplished the milestone with his 19th run against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 WC in Mumbai. The Indian skipper became just the fifth batter to reach the feat. He has been in stellar form lately.

2/6

A look at Rohit's World Cup numbers

Rohit touched the 1,500-run mark in 27 WC matches (50s: 6). Sachin Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), Kumar Sangakkara (1,532), and Virat Kohli (1,610-plus) are the others with this milestone. Rohit's average of 61-plus is the highest among the aforementioned names. He also owns the most tons in WC history (7). Notably, Rohit is standing in his third ODI WC edition.

3/6

Fastest to get the mark

Rohit took just 19 innings to complete 1,000 runs at the event as he equaled Australia's David Warner, who took as many innings. The duo now tops this list. Warner accomplished the milestone in Australia's opening WC match against India. Sachin Tendulkar was the previous fastest Indian to 1,000 WC runs (20 innings). Notably, Rohit smoked five tons in the 2019 WC.

4/6

Second player to get this feat

Meanwhile, Rohit has raced past 520 runs in the ongoing event, averaging 55-plus. He returned with 648 runs in the 2019 competition. He recently became just the second batter after Tendulkar to accomplish 500-plus runs in two editions of ODI WCs. The Indian batting legend accumulated 673 and 523 runs in the 2003 and 1996 events, respectively.

5/6

Fifth captain to get this feat

Rohit is also the only Indian skipper to accomplish 500 runs in a WC edition. Overall, he became the fifth captain to get this feat. New Zealand's Kane Williamson (578 in 2019), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (548 in 2007), Australia's Ricky Ponting (539 in 2007), and Australia's Aaron Finch (507 in 2019) are the others with this feat.

6/6

Here are his overall numbers

Rohit has now raced past 10,630 ODI runs, averaging 49-plus. His tally of 31 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (49) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 55 fifties under his belt in the format. Notably, he has smoked as many as three double-tons in ODIs. Around 2,000 of his ODI runs have come while leading the team.