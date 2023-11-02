ICC World Cup, IND vs SL: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:57 am Nov 02, 2023

India are unbeaten in the tournament (X/@BCCI)

India will meet Sri Lanka in Match 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Having won their first six games, Rohit Sharma's men can officially secure a semi-final berth with a win in the upcoming duel. Meanwhile, SL are virtually out of the reckoning, having lost four of their six games. Here we look at the pitch and weather report.

A look at the track conditions

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match on November 2 (2:00pm IST). The track here is known for big scores and the batters always get value for their shots. There is also some assistance for the pacers with the new ball. The preceding two games here in the ongoing WC saw South Africa rack 380-plus scores.

Will rain play any part?

The weather forecast on the match day looks promising with no chances of rain. As per Accuweather, it will be a warm day with the sun shining bright. The temperature would hover around 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are expected to be around 53%. Hence, dew can play a part in the latter stages of the game.

A look at the stadium stats

5.23 is the average run rate at this venue. South Africa's 438/4 versus India in 2015 is the highest ODI score at the Wankhede Stadium. India's best score here is 299/4 versus Sri Lanka in 1987. Bangladesh's 115/10 versus India in 1998 is the lowest total here. Virat Kohli has 269 runs across six matches at 53.80.

Here are the probable playing XIs

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Sri Lanka probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

