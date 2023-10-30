Players with the most wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Oct 30, 2023

Siddarth Kaul has claimed 115 wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Punjab

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is one of the most competitive domestic T20 tournaments all around the globe. The tournament has seen teams from all over the country fight out for the crown. While the batters are piling up runs, SMAT has seen the rise of some of India's greatest bowlers in the limited overs format. Here we decode the highest wicket-takers of SMAT.

Lukman Meriwala, Baroda

One of the most sought-after names in SMAT for the last few seasons, Lukman Meriwala has been very consistent for Baroda. He has claimed 94 wickets in 60 matches in the tournament at 15.32. The left-arm pacer owns three fifers and a solitary four-wicket haul. Meriwala finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in 2021 SMAT with 15 wickets. This season, he has scalped 12 wickets.

Chama Milind, Hyderabad

Another left arm-pacer on the list, Chama Milind has been on fire for Hyderabad in recent years. Overall, Milind has picked up 96 wickets in 66 appearances in SMAT at 18.69. He owns two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. He was the highest-wicket-taker in 2021 where he returned with 18 wickets. Milind's 5/8 against UP, is Hyderabad's best bowling figures in SMAT.

Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra

A legend in the domestic circuit, Jaydev Unadkat is the third-highest wicket-taker in SMAT with 108 wickets. The Saurashtra captain has led from the front with his bowling performances. He owns an average of 17.25 and boasts an economy of 6.76. Unadkat delivered a match-winning performance against Arunachal Pradesh this season (4/6). In 2023 SMAT, he has only scalped eight wickets in seven matches.

Piyush Chawla, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

The only spinner on the list, Piyush Chawla has mostly played his cricket for Uttar Pradesh before shifting base to Gujarat in 2017. Overall, with 109 wickets from 86 appearances in the SMAT, the leggie is the second-highest wicket-taker. Chawla became the first bowler to complete 100 wickets in SMAT last season. He owns a commendable average of 20.32 and an economy of 6.78.

Siddarth Kaul, Punjab

Siddarth Kaul has been extremely consistent for Punjab in the last few years of SMAT. Currently, Kaul is the highest wicket-taker with 115 scalps from 84 matches at 18.01 (ER: 6.91). The pacer was the highest wicket-taker last season with 19 wickets from 10 matches at 13.10. Kaul has claimed 11 wickets this season from seven matches and will be crucial for Punjab.