Formula 1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Mexican GP: Stats

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 04:08 am Oct 30, 202304:08 am

With this victory, the Dutchman claimed his 51st Formula 1 career race honor (Photo credit: X/@redbullracing)

2023 Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen had a superb race win in Mexico. Verstappen dominated the show throughout to clinch the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix. With this victory, the Dutchman claimed his 51st Formula 1 career race honor, besides a 16th in the ongoing season. He finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Here are the stats.

51st race win for the Dutchman

Earlier, with his 50th race win at the United States GP, Verstappen became the fifth to do so in F1 history. Hamilton leads the way with 103 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91), and Sebastian Vettel (53). Verstappen has now equaled Alain Prost (51) in terms of career F1 wins to be joint-fourth. Verstappen sealed his 16th race, beating his 15 in 2022.

Mexican GP: Top 10 drivers

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 5. Lando Norris (McLaren) 6. George Russell (Mercedes) 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Alpha Tauri) 8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 9. Alex Albon (Williams) 10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Hamilton sets the fastest lap; Leclerc seals a fourth podium

Hamilton claimed the fastest lap of the race and will feel happy to finish second. He was stripped of second place at the USA GP last week. Hamilton claimed his 197th career podium finish. Leclerc, who set the pole at the Mexican GP, claimed his fourth podium finish this year. He was disqualified in the USA before this race.

16 race wins in 2023

Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain GP before finishing second in Saudi Arabia. He won the Australian GP thereafter before taking second place in Azerbaijan. Verstappen went in a series of wins thereafter, sealing the races in Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Britain, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy. Verstappen finished fifth in Singapore before winning the races in Japan, Qatar, USA, and now Mexico.

18 podium finishes out of 19 races this season

Until the Italian GP, Verstappen clocked 14 successive podium finishes and 10 straight wins after the race in Azerbaijan. He has 18 podium finishes out of 19 races so far in 2023. Notably, there are 3 more F1 races left. He has 95 career podiums.

2023 Driver and Constructor Standings

Verstappen has raced to 491 points this season and is well above his team-mate Sergio Perez (240). Mercedes ace Hamilton is third with 220 points. Sainz has equaled Fernando Alonso (183 points each). Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing have claimed 731 points. Mercedes are well behind in second with 371 points. Ferrari are third with 349 points and are placed above McLaren (256).

Verstappen won the restarted race after Kevin Magnussen crashed

As per BBC, Verstappen had to negotiate a safety car and a red flag. However, he was untroubled once he gained the lead at Turn One. He was third on the grid behind Ferrari duo Leclerc and Sainz. Perez crashed his car early on before Kevin Magnussen suffered a suspension failure and smashed into the barriers on Lap 32. The race was red-flagged thereafter.